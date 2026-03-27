Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17

Expectations from the commercial action entertainer have been steadily growing ever since the makers released a teaser. The teaser gave one the impression that Naga Shaurya played a rugged, aggressive, and stylish character in this film. It was packed with intense action sequences and high-octane moments. Apart from Shaurya, the teaser also unveiled key cast members such as Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji, hinting at a blend of intense drama and rib-tickling comedy.

The teaser gave the impression that director Raam Desina had crafted a commercial entertainer tailored for the masses, laced with style and energy. The up and coming action entertainer is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films. Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this film in which Tamil actor Samuthirakani plays a character called Varadha Reddy. The film boasts a quality technical team.