Naga Chaitanya turns producer with 'Dhootha 2'; Second chapter of series launched with pooja

On Friday, the second chapter of the popular web series 'Dhootha' was launched with a grand pooja ceremony at the Annapurna studios in Hyderabad.

Sharing pictures shot at the launch event on his social media timelines, actor Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here’s to the magic ahead."