Naga Chaitanya thanks Telangana government for Best Actor award; says he is 'truly elated'

It may be recalled that Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna was the first to express his happiness and excitement when news broke out that Naga Chaitanya had won the Best Actor Award. Stating that he was proud of his son Naga Chaitanya being chosen for the award by the Telangana state government, Telugu star Nagarjuna had said that Naga Chaitanya's stellar performance in 'Thandel' deserved this pat on the back. Nagarjuna took to his social media timelines to express his gratitude. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the #2025GaddarAward winners! A big thank you to the Telangana Government @revanth_anumula garu @Bhatti_mallu garu for instituting the ANR Award in honour of my father, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu. Its truly a fitting tribute." The actor also expressed delight that the ANR award this year had gone to veteran actress Jayapradha, who, Nagarjuna said, was a very deserving person. He wrote, " Delighted that it (the ANR Award) is awarded to the most deserving Jayasudha garu!"