Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's song 'Namo Namah Shivaya' out now

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Thandel', the makers on Saturday unveiled the song 'Namo Namah Shivaya' from the film.

The track is a divine fusion that elevates the spiritual connection, transporting the viewers into a trance of reverence. It is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics, penned by Jonnavithula, perfectly capture the essence of Shiva's glory.

Shekar Master served the role of a choreographer for the song.

Sharing the song's promo on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#NamoNamahShivaya - Song Promo. The ShivShakti song promo from #Thandel out now." The full song will be released tomorrow (January 4).

Divya Kumar and Saloni Thakkar have lent their vocals to the track.

The first single from Thandel, titled Bujji Thalli, was released on November 21.

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film boasts a talented technical crew, including music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

The film will be released on February 7. Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story.