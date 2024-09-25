Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' to premiere at Busan Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s 3D film “Kalki 2898 AD,” featuring superstar Prabhas, will be presented at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

The Telugu movie, which debuted in June and earned over ₹1,200 crore worldwide, has been chosen for the Open Cinema segment, showcasing films that blend artistic innovation with broad appeal at outdoor venues.

As per a press release, “Kalki 2898 AD” will be screened at BIFF's largest outdoor theater on October 8 and 9.

Described as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, this high-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

The 2024 Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 2 to 11.