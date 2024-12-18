Nag Ashwin explains why Kamal Haasan's ‘Pushpak’ is the Original Pan-India Film

MUMBAI: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin recently shared his thoughts on why he considers Kamal Haasan's “Pushpak” an original Pan-India film.

At the Apoorva Singeetham retrospective film festival, Nag highlighted that “Pushpak” was ahead of its time, transcending regional boundaries with its universal appeal and storytelling. The 1987 silent black comedy, which features Kamal in a standout role, was one of the earliest films to reach a diverse audience across India, making it a true Pan-India experience.

According to Ashwin, Pushpak's innovative narrative and ability to connect with viewers from all walks of life set it apart as a pioneering film that laid the groundwork for the modern-day Pan-India cinema movement.

Speaking about the film, Nag Ashwin shared, “I think just being a spectator when both of you were working together was extraordinary. Pushpak is one of the most special films because it was so ahead of its time. Even today, when you watch it, it feels timeless. We now talk about 'pan-India' and 'pan-world' , but Pushpak was the original—something that could travel anywhere.”

Written and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, "Pushpak" which has no dialogue, stars Kamal Haasan, Samir Khakhar, Tinu Anand, K. S. Ramesh, Amala, Farida Jalal, Pratap Potan, Lokanath, P. L. Narayana and Ramya.

The story follows an unemployed graduate who comes across an unconscious, drunk rich man and decides to assume his lifestyle by keeping him captive. However, he soon realizes the peril he's invited into his life when a hired killer mistakes him for the intended target.

The film was released on 27 November 1987 with different titles for different linguistic regions: the film was originally titled "Pushpaka Vimana" in Karnataka (Kannada), "Pushpaka Vimanam" in Andhra Pradesh (Telugu), "Pushpak (transl. Flower) in Hindi-speaking regions, "Pesum Padam" (transl. Talking Picture) in Tamil Nadu (Tamil), and Pushpakvimanam in Kerala (Malayalam).

It received widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success, enjoying a remarkable 35-week theatrical run in Bangalore.

"Pushpak" won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.