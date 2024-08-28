Nadigar Sangam’s star night to bring industry together; venue to be decided soon

CHENNAI: The South Indian Artistes’ Association aka Nadigar Sangam is going all out since the construction work of the Nadigar Sangam building resumed earlier this year. The latest update is that the Nassar-led Pandavar Ani is planning a star night that is all set to happen in the next few months. A source in tinseltown told DT Next, “The office-bearers, Nassar, Vishal and Karthi, along with other members have been planning to conduct another star night. They have been meeting leading stars like Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan who would come forward and participate. This is being planned to bring the entire Tamil and south movie industry together,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

Meanwhile, we also learn that the construction of the building has been progressing at a rapid pace. Earlier, talking to DT Next, Visha and Karthi had said that the construction has continued and will be their top priority during this tenure. The building will also have state-of-the-art facilities. “The association started the work immediately after the loan was processed. The work is happening at a brisk pace. Apart from that actors like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan too have donated Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively to the trust,” added the source.

While Singapore and Malaysia are proposed as destinations to hold a mega event, Rajini has reportedly asked if an event would be possible in Chennai so that he could attend amid his busy shooting schedules. “The venue hasn’t been decided yet. This is now under consideration as Nadigar Sangam will have to consult with other actors on their availability before finalising it,” the source remarked.

TFPC, Nadigar Sangam meet this week

We had earlier reported that Tamil Film Producers’ Council and Nadigar Sangam will meet in August to arrive at a solution for the ongoing financial constraint in the industry. The update is that both these bodies will meet this week and arrive at a solution to tackle the issue. Poochi Murugan, earlier told DT Next that the entire film industry is like a family and that he is confident of arriving at an amicable solution after the meet.