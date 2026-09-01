Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna action drama set for November 27 release

Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, the film features Rashmika as a Gond tribal woman. The release date poster shows her holding a large spear, with battle wounds on her face. A crowd and flames form the backdrop, while traditional clothing and weapons give the film a period-action setting.

The makers said Mysaa is being mounted on a large scale, with action sequences designed to create an adrenaline-driven experience. International stunt specialist Andy Long and stunt choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee are associated with the film's action sequences.