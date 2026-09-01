Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna action drama set for November 27 release

CHENNAI: Rashmika Mandanna-starrer pan-India action drama Mysaa will hit theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026, the makers announced in a release date poster.
Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, the film features Rashmika as a Gond tribal woman. The release date poster shows her holding a large spear, with battle wounds on her face. A crowd and flames form the backdrop, while traditional clothing and weapons give the film a period-action setting.
The makers said Mysaa is being mounted on a large scale, with action sequences designed to create an adrenaline-driven experience. International stunt specialist Andy Long and stunt choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee are associated with the film's action sequences.
Rashmika recently sustained an injury while filming a demanding action sequence, according to the press release. She is recovering and is expected to return to the sets soon to complete the final schedule. The makers said 12 days of shooting remain. Post-production work, including VFX and the original score, is under way.
The actor has undergone physical training and worked on the character to bring authenticity to her performance, they added.
The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh.
Shreyaas P Krishna is the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy is the music composer. GM Shekar is the production designer, while Ayesha Mariam has designed the costumes.
Mysaa will release simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.