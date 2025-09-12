My role in Thanal is beyond a typical heroine, says Lavanya Tripathi

CHENNAI: As Thanal is all set to hit the screens today, actor Lavanya Tripathi, who is known for playing critically-acclaimed roles in the south says that Thanal will be an addition to the list.

She will be sharing screen space with Atharvaa Murali, Ashwin Kakumanu and Sha Ra among others in the film.

“With Thanal, I am thrilled to bring a character that balances lighthearted, romantic moments in the first half with intense, emotional situations in the second. Director Ravindra Madhava has given me a substantial role beyond a typical heroine, and working with Atharvaa Murali, whose dedication is immensely inspiring, made the process even more rewarding,” she said.