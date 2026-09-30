My job was to be worthy of faith people placed in me: Ranbir on playing Lord Rama in 'Ramayana'

"Normally, you wouldn't expect a superstar to come and touch your feet. But he always does it. Among the current generation of young stars, Ranbir is the closest fit to play Lord Rama," he said.

Nitesh said casting for Lord Rama role was not an easy task.

"Ramayana is the oldest epic known to mankind. And that's what we believe in India that even if you can imbibe one percent of the values which Lord Rama had, you will be a great person. Now imagine what kind of person he was. And that's why casting Lord Rama was almost next to impossible. All we could do was try.

"When Namit discussed Ranbir with me, I felt like it was all possible with Ranbir. He ticked all the boxes," he said.

Sai recalled how she imagined the image of Lord Rama from her childhood.

“He is a very slender Rama and his head is a little tilted… and there's a bow this way. There's a small and petite Sita. That is the image I remember from my childhood. Now suddenly I could see that Rama that I saw in my childhood and I was awestruck," she added.