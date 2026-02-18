My first leap of faith: Soundarya on AI re-imagined version of Kochadaiiyan

Sharing the same, Soundarya wrote, "Kochadaiiyan re-imagined. This is an emotion I can’t explain. My first baby. My first leap of faith. More than a decade ago, we dared to attempt something India had never done before: a photorealistic performance motion capture feature film. It challenged and changed me. This one’s personal. Some journeys don’t end. They evolve."



The film marked the Tamil debut of Deepika Padukone and featured Rajini in dual roles. An epic action drama, the star cast included Sarathkumar, Nassar, Shobana, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jackie Shroff, among many others. AR Rahman composed the music for Kochadaiiyan, the songs from which still rule the playlist of many.



A first-of-its-kind film, Kochadaiiyan received mixed reviews during the initial release. However, fans are quite excited to watch the AI re-imagined version of the epic.