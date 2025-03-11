My film with Simbu will definitely release next year, says director Ashwath Marimuthu

CHENNAI: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who has just delivered a blockbuster called ‘Dragon’, says that his next film, featuring actor Simbu in the lead, will definitely release next year, irrespective of when they begin shooting this year.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who participated in an event recently, was asked by the anchors of the event as to when shooting for his much-awaited film featuring Silambarasan aka Simbu would begin.

The anchors claimed that they had heard that the film unit was to begin shooting in August this year. Responding to the question, Ashwath said, “I don’t know if it is going to be in August or in September, but I can confirm that the film will release next year. The film will release for next summer.”

Stating that he would start preparations for the film by the end of March, Ashwath disclosed that the script for the film had already been completed. “It is a script that has already been finished. Only screenplay and dialogues have to be written. Overall treatment is all over,” he said.

Stating that he liked actor Silambarasan, who plays the lead in his film, very much, Ashwath said, “More than starting my film, I am interested in having his film released. That was why I told him that as our film is taking time to begin, please do another film and come. That is why he agreed to do #STR49. It was a decision he made after we had a discussion. At the end of the day, his fans have to be happy.”

When asked what kind of film his film with Silambarasan will be, Ashwath replied, “What all you liked in my films ‘Dragon’ and ‘Oh My Kaduvule’, you will find in this film. At the same time, this film will also have all that you admired in him. Basically, it will be a vintage STR in my kind of films.”

The film is to be produced by AGS, the same production house that produced ‘Dragon’.