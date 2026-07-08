My entire cast came shot ready to the sets: Krishna on GD Naidu

Of course, Krishna in his second directorial has successfully handled the likes of Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Thambi Ramaiah, Dushara Vijayan and Kaniha with whom he has travelled all the way since their Five Star days. “The sets were not only buzzing and organic with these actors.

They all came well prepared with their scenes. It helped me in focusing on the artwork from the specific period to the prosthetics that the actors sported for their looks,” explains the filmmaker.

There has always been a misconception among the audience that a biopic will do away with the commercial aspects to maintain authenticity.