Mutta Kalakki, a vibing single from Youth

The team wrapped up the shooting of the film in December and began dubbing. The film, apart from Ken Karunaas, will also feature Anisma Anil Kumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, Priyanshi Yadav, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini in pivotal roles. This film marks Ken’s debut in the lead role as well.



Set against a school backdrop, the film is being produced by Karuppiah C Ram, Kali Rajkumar and Sulochana Kumar, under the banners of Paarvathaa Entertainment and Street Boy Studio.



On the technical front, Youth has cinematography by Vicky and Nash is handling the editing work of the film. The film is all set to hit the screens in March.



Ken Karunaas is known for his performance in Vetrimaaran’s films like Asuran and Viduthalai 2. Some of this previous includes Azhagu Kutti Chellam and Vaathi.