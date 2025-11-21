Music of ‘Varanasi' will be grandeur, says MM Keeravani

PANAJI: Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani says the music of "Varanasi", the next directorial venture of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, will be nothing short of "grandeur".

Keeravani, who won an Oscar for best song for the popular track "Naatu Naatu" from Rajamouli's 2022 film "RRR", said there is no pressure on him as he has clarity about his job.

“They (fans) can expect grandeur, more than that I'm not supposed to reveal. There will be six songs in the film,” Keeravani told PTI on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where his film, "Tanvi: The Great" is being screened.

“There is no pressure at all, when there's clarity and conviction in any task you do whether it's a movie project or anything at all. Pressure comes when there is confusion. To me, there's no confusion,” the musician said.

Keeravani and Rajamouli, who are cousins, share a long-standing creative partnership, and have worked together on films like “Student No. 1”, “Magadheera”, “Eega” and “Baahubali” series.

“Varanasi” marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who plays the lead role of Rudhra.

The movie will be released worldwide in January 2027, coinciding with the festival of Sankranti.

It will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the role of Mandakini