Music composer Sai Abhyankkar on board for Suriya 45; replaces AR Rahman

CHENNAI: ‘Katchi Sera’ fame music composer Sai Abhyankkar joins hands with actor Suriya for the upcoming untitled project ‘Suriya 45’.

It was initially announced that Oscar-award winning composer AR Rahman would compose the music for the film. However, Sai Abhyankkar is now replacing him.

The movie is directed by RJ Balaji, with Trisha playing the female lead. This marks her fourth collaboration with Suriya after Mounam Pesiyathe, Aayutha Ezhuthu, and Aaru.

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, GK Vishnu handles the cinematography for the film.

Meanwhile, Suriya also has Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj and Karna with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in his lineup.