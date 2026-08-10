Music Composer AR Rahman’s son escapes with minor injuries in car accident

Police said that the incident happened around 3.30 am. Ameen was travelling towards Guindy along the Jawaharlal Nehru road when the cab entered the main road from a side road and collided with the luxury vehicle.

Ameen and his friend sustained minor injuries and were taken to a private Hospital for treatment. They were discharged later and returned home. The passenger travelling in the cab was also injured and was admitted to Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. After receiving treatment, the occupants returned home. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police are investigating.