Murmur, Tamil cinema’s first found footage horror film to release in February

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Hemanth Narayanan, Murmur is billed to be the Tamil film industry’s first found footage horror film. The first look was unveiled on Saturday. Found footage is a cinematic technique in which all or most of the shots are presented as recordings, captured from non-fiction events that have been discovered and relayed to the audience.

Murmur is backed by Tamil director, in association with Stand Alone Pictures International. The first-look poster featured the words, Kabho Kabha Kabisthu, written in red colour on a yellow wall.

Jason Williams is handling the camera, while Rohith is taking care of the cuts. The sound design is looked after by Kewyn Frederick. Announcements regarding the cast and trailer are yet to be revealed. Murmur is scheduled to hit the screens in February this year. However, the makers have not revealed the date yet.