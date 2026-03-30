Munishkanth-starrer 'Khakee Circus' to stream from April 10

Talking about 'Khakee Circus', director Ameen Barif says, “This story excited me because it lets us play with tone, part comedy, part thriller, part oddball fantasy, without losing the realness of a small‑town world. Even during its earlier development, we knew the heart of the series was its characters and their strange, funny, flawed ways of responding to chaos.”

Munishkanth adds, “Khakee Circus was unlike anything I’ve acted in, it’s unpredictable, fast‑moving and filled with characters who are both hilarious and painfully real. What I loved was the balance of humour and tension; every scene feels like it could go in a completely different direction. It’s fresh, rooted and extremely fun.”