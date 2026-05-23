Multiplex Theatre Owners Association urges CM Vijay to fix movie ticket price cap at Rs 250

According to Daily Thanthi report, office-bearers of the association met the Chief Minister in Chennai and submitted a list of 10 demands related to the functioning of theatres and the film exhibition sector.

The request to increase the upper limit for movie ticket prices was among the key demands placed before the government. Theatre owners also urged the government to simplify procedures related to licence renewal and approvals for cinema halls.

The association further sought the removal of local entertainment tax imposed on films, stating that the existing system added financial pressure on theatre operators.