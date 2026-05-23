Multiplex Theatre Owners Association urges CM Vijay to fix movie ticket price cap at Rs 250

CHENNAI: Representatives of the Multiplex Theatre Owners’ Association on Friday submitted a petition to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay seeking a revision in movie ticket pricing, including fixing the maximum ticket rate at Rs 250 across theatres in Tamil Nadu.
According to Daily Thanthi report, office-bearers of the association met the Chief Minister in Chennai and submitted a list of 10 demands related to the functioning of theatres and the film exhibition sector.
The request to increase the upper limit for movie ticket prices was among the key demands placed before the government. Theatre owners also urged the government to simplify procedures related to licence renewal and approvals for cinema halls.
The association further sought the removal of local entertainment tax imposed on films, stating that the existing system added financial pressure on theatre operators.
Among the demands submitted to the government were fixing the maximum ticket price at Rs 250, easing theatre licence renewal procedures and speeding up various approvals required for theatre operations.
Representatives also requested the State government to abolish the local entertainment tax levied on films and introduce measures aimed at supporting theatre businesses recovering from financial strain.
The meeting comes days after C Joseph Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister following the Assembly elections. Various organisations from the Tamil film industry have been approaching the new government with requests related to cinema, theatre operations and welfare measures for industry workers.
Industry representatives are expecting the government to take decisions on long-pending demands concerning theatre infrastructure, taxation and regulations in the coming months.