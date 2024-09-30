Mrunal Thakur shares excitement on winning Best Performance in a Leading Role at IIFA Utsavam

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, celebrated for her roles in films like ‘Hi Nanna’, ‘Lust Stories 2’, and ‘Sita Ramam’, recently expressed her gratitude after winning the IIFA Utsavam award for Performance in a Leading Role - Female (Telugu) for her portrayal of Yashna in ‘Hi Nanna’.

In her heartfelt statement, she remarked, “I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Playing Yashna was a truly fulfilling experience that allowed me to explore the depths of love and emotion. I owe this achievement to my incredible director, talented co-stars, and the entire team whose unwavering support made this possible. This award is not just mine; it reflects our collective hard work and dedication to storytelling.”

Mrunal also shared her excitement about winning alongside esteemed actresses like Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai, saying, “This is my first IIFA award, and sharing this honor makes it even more special.”

Her powerful performance has resonated with audiences, solidifying her reputation as one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry. Following this recent accolade, she also won the Best Actress (Critics) award at the SIIMA Awards for the same film.

On the horizon, Mrunal will star opposite Ajay Devgn in ‘Son of Sardaar’, and she has projects with Varun Dhawan and a comedy film directed by David Dhawan in the works. Fans eagerly await her next ventures!