Mrunal Thakur reunites with BFFs from her former TV show Kumkum Bhagya

Actor Supriya Shukla, who essayed the role of Mrunal’s mother in the show, shared a carousel of pictures on her social media account that featured members of the Kumkum Bhagya team as they came together after many years.

In the post, Supriya penned an emotional note for veteran actress Madhu Raja on her birthday and reminisced about their long-standing bond. The Hindi part of the caption written by Supriya, that further written in English transcription, read, “Aap jeeyo hazaaron saal. Aur hum hamesha yoonhi.. milte.. khilkhilate rahein… Aur golgappe.. chaat pakori khate rahein.. khaaskar hamari pyaari chatoree Madhu aunty.” She added, “Mrunal… apne pyaare se ghar mein der saara pyaar… mazedaar khaana.. meetha.. aur baatein… hum sab phir se wahin chale gaye jahaan se shuru hua tha ye rishta… yoonhi tarakki karti raho pyaari ladki.”