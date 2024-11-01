Mrunal Thakur gives a glimpse of her ‘morning ritual’

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur showcased what she does every morning after she wakes up.

Mrunal took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself dressed in her night suit and rubbing ice water on her face. The video had Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background.

For the caption, Mrunal simply wrote: “Morning ritual”.

The actress was recently in Uttarakhand and went trekking in Rishikesh. She had shared a glimpse of the “best vatavaran.”

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she some pictures from her early morning trek. The photographs had Mrunal enjoying the sun, greens and the view of the mountains along with a few friends.

“Best vatavaran… Jab aap ghode bech kar soo rahe the #tichkitrek #trekking #himalayas #rishikesh #travel,” she wrote.

Mrunal was shooting in Uttarakhand for a yet-untitled film, which also features actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress shared that the genre of the movie is romance.

Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in “Son of Sardaar”. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the pipeline.

The 32-year-old actress stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the television show “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan”. She has featured in shows like “Arjun”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, and has also participated in “Nach Baliye 7”.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series “Made in Heaven 2” starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in many renowned movies like “Super 30”, “Batla House”, “Dhamaka”, “Sita Ramam”, “Hi Nanna”, “Jersey”, “Pippa” and “The Family Star”. Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.