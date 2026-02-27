Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh’s chemistry in 'Rubaroo' from 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' wins hearts

With an undeniable emotional pull and raw intensity, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur bring to life a love story that lingers long after the music fades.

Talking about singing 'Rubaroo', Faheem Abdullah said, “When I was recording 'Rubaroo', I felt like I was stepping into someone’s most vulnerable memory of love, the very inception of it. There’s a tenderness in the melody, but also a depth that lingers. I think listeners will truly feel that.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripada expressed, “There’s a quiet depth to 'Rubaroo' that I really connected with. Recording it in two languages meant honouring not just the lyrics, but the emotional rhythm of each version. That nuance made the experience very special for me.”