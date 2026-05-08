MR Bharathi: 'Cycle Gap' is a relationship drama in which music forms the emotional bridge between the characters

Talking about the film, the film's producer and lead actor Nawaz said, “As someone passionate about cinema, I have always admired how musical love stories stay with audiences for years. 'Cycle Gap' has been designed with that emotional intent. Bharathi sir’s storytelling carries realism, poetry, and strong emotional depth. Through Tube Light Productions, we wanted to create a film that feels youthful, visually fresh, and musically memorable.”

Produced by Tube Light Productions, 'Cycle Gap' will feature Nawaz and newcomer Sherry Agarwal in the lead. The film will also feature Prabhu Shasta in a pivotal role, shaping the film’s layered romantic narrative. The film features music composed by debutant Sathish Padmanabhan, with vocals by Naresh Iyer, Srinisha Jayaseelan, and Kaushik Shridharan, positioning it as a strong music-led cinematic experience.

The project is spearheaded by Executive Producer Suja Suriya Nila, with cinematography by Solomon Boaz DS, editing by Saravana Edayagnanam, and dialogues by Hemanth Selvaraj.