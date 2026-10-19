Movie to web series: Student of the Year-After Dark announced; Shanaya Kapoor to play lead in her OTT debut

The makers have announced the third instalment of the franchise, which is titled 'Student Of The Year- After Dark'. It will star Shanaya Kapoor, marking her digital debut on the OTT platform. The makers have released the teaser of the series on Monday.

The video showcases the transition from a vibrant party life to a frozen dead body of a girl, hinting at a world that’s far more raw, layered, and unpredictable. Karan Johar is set to produce the web series, while Reema Maya is set to helm the show. Jio Hotstar shared the teaser on its Instagram handle.

Director of the series, Reema Maya, who is lauded for her daring narratives, brings her signature realism to this high-gloss world. “This isn’t going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series.