Mouli Tanuj Prasanth’s 'Donga Naa Koduku' teaser promises hilarious entertainment

Eeshwar is a B-Tech dropout who has money-minded parents, a close friend, and a girlfriend. However, he wishes to have none of them in his next birth, expressing his desire for just one thing -- money. The narrative takes an intriguing turn as robbery and crime elements enter the picture, adding a new dimension to the otherwise humorous proceedings. The teaser wraps up on a fun-filled note with a hilarious tiffin moment between Eeshwar and his girlfriend at the beach.

Following the appreciation he received for his performance in 'Little Hearts', Mouli Tanuj Prasanth will once again be seen showcasing his impressive comic timing in this film.

The film's teaser has a number of sequences including the powder sequence, a sequence on Mouli's amusing take on life and an entertaining tiffin episode, that give one the impression that the film will be a laugh riot. Sushmitha Shetty looks convincing in the role of his innocent girlfriend. Ali and Rajitha play Mouli's parents in the film, while Raghubabu, Priya, and Gundu Sudharshan feature in other prominent roles.