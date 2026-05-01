Motion poster of Ajith’s documentary Gladiators out

CHENNAI: Marking Ajith Kumar’s 55th birthday, the motion poster of his documentary film titled Gladiators was launched through his new YouTube channel, Ajith Kumar Sports Services.
The 51-second motion poster video is thoroughly focused on Ajith’s racing career.
The docu film has been helmed by director Vijay and has music by GV Prakash Kumar.
It is aimed at covering Ajith’s life as a racer and what really goes into racing with emotion-filled moments.
Gladiators will be soon releasing in theatres and has been made as a 90-minute watch.
More details on this are awaited.