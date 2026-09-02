Moonwalk starring Prabhudeva and AR Rahman to release for Diwali 2026

CHENNAI: Prabhu Deva and AR Rahman are set to come together for Moonwalk, which will hit theatres worldwide during Diwali 2026. Produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under Behindwoods Productions, the film will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Directed by Manoj NS, founder and CEO of Behindwoods, Moonwalk is positioned as a Tamil family entertainer blending comedy, music and dance.
It stars Prabhu Deva in the lead, alongside Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, Sushmitha, Redin Kingsley, Mottai Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Dr Santhosh Jacob, Deepa Shankar and Ramkumar Natarajan.
Rahman will also make his acting debut with a cameo in the film, while Yogi Babu is set to appear in 16 different roles.
Speaking about the announcement, Manoj NS said the film was created as a celebration of happiness, laughter, music and dance for the festive season.
“Diwali is a festival that brings families together, and we want Moonwalk to do the same," he added.
The film’s soundtrack by AR Rahman has three released tracks — Yethu, Tinga and Macarena. The fourth song, Mayile, featuring AR Rahman and Prabhudeva, will be released soon.
Moonwalk features cinematography by Anoop V Shylaja, choreography by Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia, production design by Shanoo, and costume design by Divya George and Swetha Raju.
Romeo Pictures has acquired the worldwide distribution rights, while Lahari has acquired the music rights.