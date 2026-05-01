Moondram Pirai's remastered version releases on OTT

CHENNAI: Kamal Hassan-Sridevi's iconic Moondram Pirai, directed by Balu Mahendra made its OTT debut on Friday. 44 years after its release, the movie remains one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated and emotionally powerful classics. Produced by TG. Thyagarajan and G Saravanan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film was written, directed, and cinematographed by Balu Mahendra.
The songs, such as Kanne Kalaimane, Ponmeni Urugudhe, and Poongatru Puthithanathu continue to be cherished across generations, and the background score, composed by Ilaiyaraaja remain evergreen to the listeners.
The film stars Kamal Haasan, alongside Sridevi in a career-defining role. With supporting cast YG Mahendran, Silk Smitha, Poornam Viswanathan, and Gandhimathi.
Moondram Pirai received widespread critical acclaim and several prestigious honours. The film won two National Film Awards — Best Actor for Kamal Haasan, marking his first National Award, and Best Cinematography for Balu Mahendra. It also earned multiple Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and holds the remarkable distinction of completing a successful one-year continuous theatrical run across India, reflecting its immense popularity and timeless appeal.
The film is considered a landmark in Indian cinema for its sensitive storytelling, poetic visuals, and unforgettable climax.
Even decades after its release, Moondram Pirai continues to be remembered as an evergreen cult classic and a benchmark of performance-driven storytelling. Its digitally restored premiere offers audiences an opportunity to revisit this timeless masterpiece in renewed visual quality.