Moondram Pirai's remastered version releases on OTT

The songs, such as Kanne Kalaimane, Ponmeni Urugudhe, and Poongatru Puthithanathu continue to be cherished across generations, and the background score, composed by Ilaiyaraaja remain evergreen to the listeners.

The film stars Kamal Haasan, alongside Sridevi in a career-defining role. With supporting cast YG Mahendran, Silk Smitha, Poornam Viswanathan, and Gandhimathi.