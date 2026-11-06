Mookuthi Amman 2 review: Amman saves herself in this VFX-heavy devotional entertainer

The film wastes little time getting into the core of the story, opening with a series of mishaps taking place around temples. Periyava (YG Mahendran) foresees the rise of an evil force in the coming days and warns that it must be stopped before it gains strength. However, in a shocking turn of events, the very person he confides in turns against him and kills him.

Nayanthara is introduced as a police constable, living with her mother (Urvashi). She begins experiencing nightmares involving Mailanji, while several people she encounters subsequently seem to hint at the need for her to reach the place immediately. When she swiftly intervenes to prevent a child sacrifice being performed by a group practising witchcraft to fulfil their desires, she earns recognition for her actions and chooses to get transferred to Mailanji.