Mookuthi Amman 2 review: Amman saves herself in this VFX-heavy devotional entertainer

CHENNAI: Mookuthi Amman 2 follows the familiar good-versus-evil template of a devotional fantasy, but offers a slight twist to the conventional narrative. Unlike the usual stories where a deity appears to rescue people from danger, this time, the goddess herself finds herself in trouble and must overcome the evil forces threatening her. Director Sundar C blends this premise with his trademark commercial elements, adding a generous dose of masala entertainment to the narrative.
The film wastes little time getting into the core of the story, opening with a series of mishaps taking place around temples. Periyava (YG Mahendran) foresees the rise of an evil force in the coming days and warns that it must be stopped before it gains strength. However, in a shocking turn of events, the very person he confides in turns against him and kills him.
Nayanthara is introduced as a police constable, living with her mother (Urvashi). She begins experiencing nightmares involving Mailanji, while several people she encounters subsequently seem to hint at the need for her to reach the place immediately. When she swiftly intervenes to prevent a child sacrifice being performed by a group practising witchcraft to fulfil their desires, she earns recognition for her actions and chooses to get transferred to Mailanji.
Film: Mookuthi Amman 2; Cast : Nayanthara, Ragina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, Abhinaya, Ineya, Ramachandra Raju, Singampuli and Special Appearance by Sneha and Kushbu Sundar; Synopsis: Mookuthi Amman 2 gives a fresh twist to the familiar devotional fantasy genre by placing the goddess herself in danger and building a story around her fight against a 2,000-year-old evil force; Rating : 2.5/5
Once Nayanthara reaches Mailanji, the story picks up pace, with several characters eventually converging there through a series of events. The film introduces a host of new characters, along with a comedy track featuring Yogi Babu, which does not quite land as intended. Regina Cassandra is brought back from the dead by the evil forces and is later revealed to be seeking revenge against Mookuthi Amman for a 2,000-year-old grudge. A flashback traces the origins of this rivalry to a battle for a kingdom involving human sacrifices and witchcraft. The events are linked to a rare celestial occurrence in which all nine planets align in a straight line around the Sun, an alignment that is set to happen again in a few days, prompting the evil forces to reunite and resume their revenge.
The climax revolves around the battle to save Mookuthi Amman, with guest appearances by Sneha and Khushbu adding to the proceedings. The film culminates in a nearly 10-minute-long action sequence, accompanied by Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's blaring devotional tracks, energetic dance performances and high-octane moments involving the entire cast. However, the sequence also relies heavily on visual effects. As expected, the battle ends with good triumphing over evil.
Unlike most Sundar C films, Mookuthi Amman 2 lacks the comedy that usually forms an integral part of his entertainers. Devotional films, even when they falter in their storytelling, often manage to strike an emotional chord with audiences through their central idea and spiritual connect. However, this sequel struggles to establish that connection. Unlike its predecessor, which touched upon relevant social issues, the film offers little room for such discussions. Instead, the narrative revolves entirely around Amman saving herself from witchcraft and evil forces, relying heavily on computer-generated imagery and AI-driven visuals to drive the proceedings.
Nayanthara delivers a graceful yet powerful performance, particularly during the climax. Urvashi, who plays her mother, is at her usual best, balancing emotion and humour with ease. Regina Cassandra, as the witch and the primary antagonist, puts up a powerful performance, though her costume design and dialogue delivery could have been better. Duniya Vijay, making his Tamil debut, also puts in a decent effort. With so much happening on screen, the scope for comedy is limited, leaving Yogi Babu with little to do. Even his comic lines fail to evoke the expected laughter.
Music plays a crucial role in films of this genre, and Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi does a decent job, particularly with the re-recording, which keeps the audience engaged and establishes the devotional mood right from the beginning. Gopi Amarnath's cinematography is effective, while Fenny Oliver's editing stands out, especially the transitions during the action sequences, which are executed well. However, the extensive use of visual effects for the film's visual spectacle and performances do not fully compensate for its lack of humour and emotional connect.
On the whole, Mookuthi Amman 2 is about Amman fighting to save herself, driven by a few powerful performances, Sundar C's brisk screenplay and Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's music.