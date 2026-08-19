Months before release, advance ticket sales for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ nears Rs 950 crore

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Avengers: Doomsday has already generated around $100 million through advance ticket sales. This is approximately Rs 950 crore when converted to Indian currency.

The early opening of ticket sales, nearly four months ahead of the film’s release, is being seen as a sign of the enormous anticipation surrounding the Marvel film.

Based on the strong response to advance bookings, early projections suggest that the film could earn around Rs 9,500 crore globally during its opening weekend. However, these figures are estimates and the actual box-office performance will be known only after the film’s release.