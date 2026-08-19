Months before release, advance ticket sales for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ nears Rs 950 crore

CHENNAI: Marvel’s much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly creating a massive buzz at the box office even months before its theatrical release, with advance ticket sales said to have reached around $100 million.
Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Avengers: Doomsday has already generated around $100 million through advance ticket sales. This is approximately Rs 950 crore when converted to Indian currency.
The early opening of ticket sales, nearly four months ahead of the film’s release, is being seen as a sign of the enormous anticipation surrounding the Marvel film.
Based on the strong response to advance bookings, early projections suggest that the film could earn around Rs 9,500 crore globally during its opening weekend. However, these figures are estimates and the actual box-office performance will be known only after the film’s release.
The film is expected to bring together several major Marvel characters as they face a new threat. While the makers have kept several plot details under wraps, Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as a major chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to have a significant impact on the franchise's continuing storyline.
The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
The film boasts a major ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal.