Months after AI misuse, Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice and likeness

Swift’s company recently filed three trademark applications with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, reports ‘Variety’.

Two relate to sound trademarks covering her voice: one is “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift”, and the other is “Hey, it’s Taylor”.

As per ‘Variety’, the third trademark is a visual trademark covering “a photograph of Taylor Swift holding a pink guitar, with a black strap and wearing a multi-colored iridescent bodysuit with silver boots. She is standing on a pink stage in front of a multi-colored microphone with purple lights in the background”.