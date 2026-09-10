Mohanlal's #L370 makers caution public of fake audition calls

It may be recalled that only a couple of days ago, actor Mohanlal had expressed delight at the fact that he was teaming up with well known producer Ashiq Usman for a second time for his upcoming film #L370.

Taking to his X timeline to express his delight, Mohanlal had said, "Thrilled to team up with Ashiq Usman once again, this time under the direction of Jude Anthany Joseph for #L370."

Ashiq Usman's production house, Ashiq Usman Productions, too had expressed excitement at teaming up with Mohanlal for a second film. It wrote, "Proud and thrilled to announce our next production, L370. Featuring the one and only Lalettan, the legendary actor who continues to inspire generations."

"Another special journey, another unforgettable collaboration with a true icon.

Directed by @judeanthanyjoseph L370, the journey begins. #L370 #Lalettan #Mohanlal#JudeAnthanyJoseph#ashiqusman."

Interestingly, Jude Anthany Joseph's last film was 'Thudakkam', which marked the acting debut of Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal. In fact, 'Thudakkam', which has released and is having a fantastic run, has just completed 35 days in theatres.

Mohanlal had taken to his X timeline to share the happy news. He wrote, "Celebrating 35 glorious days and the incredible people who made #Thudakkam possible. This journey is ours. This love is yours."

It may be recalled that producer Ashiq Usman had only recently announced that shooting for 'Athimanoharam', his first film with Mohanlal, had been wrapped up. In fact, a week ago, Ashiq Usman had announced that shooting had been wrapped up and that dubbing was now going on. The film, which features Meera Jasmine as the female lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.