Mohanlal’s next film with Vishnu Mohan is titled ‘Operation Ganga’

CHENNAI: The upcoming film starring Mohanlal and directed by Vishnu Mohan has been titled Operation Ganga. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film was earlier referred to as L367.
According to a press release, the film is being mounted on a grand scale and has already begun shooting in Georgia. Mohanlal is expected to join the team soon.
Vishnu Mohan, who rose to prominence with his debut film Meppadiyan (2022), which won a National Award, is directing the project. Operation Ganga marks his third directorial venture..
The title refers to Operation Ganga, the evacuation mission carried out by India during the Russia-Ukraine war to bring Indian citizens back home. The film will explore this backdrop and is planned as a large-scale production involving actors and technicians from India and abroad. The makers have planned a 180-day shooting schedule across Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Delhi, Dehradun and Kochi. Along with Mohanlal, the cast includes Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, Bhagyashri Borse and Parthiban.
Operation Ganga's technical team includes music composer Shashwat Sachdev, cinematographer Miroslav Kuba Brozek, action director Se Young Oh, editor Shameer Muhammed, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, VFX supervisor K V Sanjith, military advisor Squadron Leader Verlin Panwar, costume designer Melvy J, and makeup artist Ronex Xavier.
Shashwat Sachdev has worked on the pan-Indian film Dhurandhar, while Miroslav Kuba Brozek is known for his work in Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2. Se Young Oh has handled action for Dhurandhar and Kill. Rajeevan has previously worked on films including GOAT, Meiyazhagan, Amaran and Kathanar. Bishwadeep Chatterjee's credits include Dhurandhar, Uri, 3 Idiots and Padmaavat, while K V Sanjith worked as the VFX supervisor on Kantara. Squadron Leader Verlin Panwar has served as a military advisor on films such as Safed Sagar, Border 2 and Fighter.
The film is co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy serving as the executive producer.