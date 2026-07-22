Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya faces cyber backlash after backing Delhi students' protest

Vismaya shared on Instagram, a post that questioned the use of tear gas, lathi charge, road blockades, metro station closures, heavy barricading and internet suspension during the agitation against the NEET question paper leak and demanding the resignation of Unoin Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Soon after the post was shared, several social media accounts targeted the actor with alleged objectionable comments on her Facebook page.

Further, many questioned her decision to speak on a political issue before the release of her debut film, while others accused her of selectively raising issues.