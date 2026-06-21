Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' unit wraps up schedule; Director Tharunmoorthy says 80 per cent of shoot complete

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, the director wrote, "Yet another perfect schedule wrapped up! Through rain, heat, and every challenge along the way, my team has been in terrific form. We’ve said goodbye to so many beautiful locations, and many outstanding actors have successfully completed their parts."The director went on to say, "With nearly 80% of the shoot now complete, we’re entering the final stretch. Just a few more days to go, and the excitement is building every single day. Can’t wait for all of you to experience the Athimanohara energy, and Athimanohara vibe of this film and see what we’ve created together with our Lalettan. #Athimanoharam #Mohanlal #Meerajasmine."

Earlier this month, the director had trashed online news reports that had claimed that shooting for the film had been stopped due to a confusion in the script.