Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' set for Christmas release on Dec 24

MUMBAI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced that his next feature film, "Athimanoharam", will make its debut in theatres on December 24.
The "Drishyam" star shared the film's first poster, which features him alongside actor Meera Jasmine, on social media on Thursday evening.
"His world begins and ends with the people he calls family," the 66-year-old actor wrote on X.
"Athimanoharam" will reunite Mohanlal with filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, who earlier directed the actor in the 2025 crime thriller "Thudarum".
The film is produced by Ashiq Usman, known for backing movies such as "Mollywood Times" (2026) and "Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira" (2025).
It has a screenplay by Ratheesh Ravi, the writer of "Alappuzha Gymkhana" (2025) and "Ishq" (2019).
The movie will feature Mohanlal as a police officer, while Jasmine will essay the role of his wife.
Mohanlal was most recently seen in "Drishyam 3", the third chapter of his blockbuster "Drishyam" franchise.
According to reports, the actor will next make cameo appearances in Rajinikanth's "Jailer 2" and frequent collaborator Prithviraj Sukumaran's "Khalifa: Part 1", which will come out in theatres in August.
Mohanlal also stars in Jude Anthany Joseph's "Thudakkam", which is scheduled to release during Onam and will introduce his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, as an actor.