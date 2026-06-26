Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' set for Christmas release on Dec 24

The "Drishyam" star shared the film's first poster, which features him alongside actor Meera Jasmine, on social media on Thursday evening.

"His world begins and ends with the people he calls family," the 66-year-old actor wrote on X.

"Athimanoharam" will reunite Mohanlal with filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, who earlier directed the actor in the 2025 crime thriller "Thudarum".