Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3' cleared for release with U/A 13+ certificate

In the earlier two instalments, the protagonist George Kutty managed to keep his wits about him and therefore was able to handle the challenges thrown by the cops. However, in this upcoming instalment, he himself looks scared. Will a rattled and scared George Kutty be good enough to show presence of mind and face the fresh challenges coming his way? The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film is now slated for release on May 21.