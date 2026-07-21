Mohanlal soaks in FIFA World Cup final atmosphere

“What a privilege it has been to witness the beautiful game from the stadiums over the past week, culminating in a truly unforgettable World Cup Final,” he wrote.

Praising both teams for their performance, Mohanlal called it “football at its very finest” and said Spain deservedly lifted football’s biggest prize. He also congratulated the team on becoming world champions. “Football at its very finest, with Spain and Argentina delivering a final worthy of the occasion through passion, skill and unwavering spirit. In the end, Spain rose to the moment and deservedly lifted football’s greatest prize,” he said.