Mohanlal soaks in FIFA World Cup final atmosphere

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Mohanlal attended the FIFA World Cup final live and described the experience as unforgettable, saying football has the power to bring people together beyond borders and rivalries. Taking to X on Sunday night, the actor shared his excitement after spending the past week watching matches from the stadiums before witnessing the final between Spain and Argentina.
“What a privilege it has been to witness the beautiful game from the stadiums over the past week, culminating in a truly unforgettable World Cup Final,” he wrote.
Praising both teams for their performance, Mohanlal called it “football at its very finest” and said Spain deservedly lifted football’s biggest prize. He also congratulated the team on becoming world champions. “Football at its very finest, with Spain and Argentina delivering a final worthy of the occasion through passion, skill and unwavering spirit. In the end, Spain rose to the moment and deservedly lifted football’s greatest prize,” he said.
The actor also spoke about football’s unique ability to unite people across nations. “Thank you, football, for reminding us that beyond rivalries and borders, the game has the power to bring the world together,” he added.