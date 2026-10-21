Mohanlal says Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids will join him in his film 'Operation Ganga'

Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, Mohanlal wrote, "Delighted to have the incredibly talented @ghettokidstfug join me in my upcoming film, 'Operation Ganga', directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.#OperationGanga #Ghettokids."

The actor also shared a video clip in which he was seen along with the kids from the group. He said, "I had the wonderful experience of watching the incredibly talented Ghetto Kids perform alongside Shakira at the World Cup Finale in the US. Their energy and talent left a lasting impression on me and now, I am so happy to have them join me in my next film 'Operation Ganga', directed by Vishnu Mohan and produced by Gokulam Gopalan."

It may be recalled that just a few days ago, actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead the film , had shared that the film's schedule in Georgia had been wrapped.