Mohanlal on watching daughter Visamaya in Thudakkam: A father’s heart couldn’t ask for more

CHENNAI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal expressed his happiness as he watched his daughter Vismaya begin her cinematic journey with Thudakkam, saying “a father’s heart couldn’t ask for more”.
Mohanlal shared the film’s poster featuring his daughter Vismaya kicking on a punching bag.
He wrote: “A father’s heart couldn’t ask for more. Watching Vismaya begin her journey with Thudakkam, and seeing the love you’ve shown her, is a blessing I’ll always cherish.”
He praised the love and warmth showered on her and co-star Aashish Joe Antony.
“It warms my heart with immense joy to see Aashish Joe Antony, whom I have known and loved since he was a little boy, sharing this beautiful journey alongside her. Thank you for embracing them both with such warmth,” he wrote.
Thudakkam is an action thriller film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also wrote the screenplay with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal.
The film stars Vismaya Mohanlal, Mohanlal, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Miya George, and Jaffar Idukki.
Extremely pleased with the way her daughter Vismaya first film 'Thudakkam' had been made, Suchitra Mohanlal, the wife of Malayalam star Mohanlal, on August 6 gifted a luxurious Swiss watch to the film's director Jude Anthany Joseph.
The well known Malayalam film director Jude Anthany Joseph took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to Suchitra Mohanlal for her encouragement.
The director, who called Suchitra Mohanlal his elder sister, wrote, "They may be mother and daughter to the world, but to me, they’ll always be my elder sister and younger sister. "
He also went on to post a picture of the watch that Suchitra Mohanlal had gifted him and wrote, "The second picture is a beautiful gift from Suchi Chechi after watching Thudakkam — a gesture I’ll treasure for a lifetime. Thank you, dear Chechi, for your love, encouragement, and this unforgettable memory."