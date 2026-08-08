Mohanlal on watching daughter Visamaya in Thudakkam: A father’s heart couldn’t ask for more

Mohanlal shared the film’s poster featuring his daughter Vismaya kicking on a punching bag.

He wrote: “A father’s heart couldn’t ask for more. Watching Vismaya begin her journey with Thudakkam, and seeing the love you’ve shown her, is a blessing I’ll always cherish.”

He praised the love and warmth showered on her and co-star Aashish Joe Antony.

“It warms my heart with immense joy to see Aashish Joe Antony, whom I have known and loved since he was a little boy, sharing this beautiful journey alongside her. Thank you for embracing them both with such warmth,” he wrote.