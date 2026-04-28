Mohanlal on 38 years with wife Suchitra: Still feels like the beginning

Mohanlal shared a picture of himself with his wife posing next to the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York Harbor.

“38 years later… and somehow, it still feels like the beginning,” Mohanlal wrote as the caption on Instagram.

It was in 1988, when Mohanlal married Suchitra, daughter of the Tamil film producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav has acted in a few films, debuting in Mohanlal's Onnaman in 2001.