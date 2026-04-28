Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer 'Patriot' cleared for release with U/A certificate

It may be recalled that unconfirmed reports had earlier claimed that the Censor Board had sought the removal of certain scenes and names in the thriller.

However, now, the makers have confirmed that the Censor Board had cleared the film for release.

Actor Mammootty took to his social media timelines to confirm the development. He wrote, "#Patriot Censored with U/A 16+ Certificate. In Cinemas Worldwide from May 01 , 2026."