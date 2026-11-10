Mohanlal expresses grief over demise of cinematographer Shaji Kumar

"Dear Shaji Kumar, you have left us, and your demise is deeply saddening. Shaji, who left an indelible mark in the world of cinematography with his distinctive artistic vision, will always be remembered for his exceptional talent.

He stood by me right up until our last film together, Athimanoharam. Our journey together also included memorable films such as Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum," Mohanlal wrote in Malayalam.

He added, "Shaji was a rare genius who could capture the deepest of human emotions through his lens. Beyond our professional association, we shared a special bond of love and friendship that I will always cherish." Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has also paid his heartfelt condolences.