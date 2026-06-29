Mohanlal calls 'Drishyam' franchise "a legacy that continues with trust'

Mohanlal, on June 14 this year, had taken to his X timeline to share a poster that announced that the film had grossed a sum of Rs 330 crore worldwide. He said," Carried Across Generations! What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history. Thank you for making it your own. #Drishyam3 "

The release of the third instalment of the hugely popular franchise, which was originally scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film's release was pushed to May 21.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film in December last year. A video clip of the actor cutting a cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.