Mohan Raja marks 25 years with Karthi-starrer

CHENNAI: Prince Pictures has officially announced its next film, bringing together actor Karthi and director Mohan Raja for a grand family entertainer.
Produced by S Lakshman Kumar, the film promises a blend of family emotions, entertainment and heroism.
Karthi returns to a genre that has given him several successful films, with a story aimed at audiences of all ages. The project is also special for director Mohan Raja, as it marks the 25th year of his filmmaking career.
Known for hit films like Santhosh Subramaniam, Velayudham and Thani Oruvan, Raja's collaboration with Karthi has already created excitement among fans.
The film will feature a star-studded cast and a strong technical team.
Shooting is set to begin soon, with more details about the cast, crew, and release to be announced in the coming weeks. Sharing the announcement, Prince Pictures said, “A new journey begins.”