Modha Rathiri film review: Marriage, mayhem and plenty of laughter

CHENNAI: Modha Rathiri (or 'first night') is a funny story about two individuals who, for different reasons, have no interest in getting married but unexpectedly find themselves tied in wedlock. What follows is a series of humorous events that unfold on their first night.
Tamil cinema has recently seen several films exploring the conflicts and realities of marriage rather than simply following the familiar route of two people falling in love and ending up together. Modha Rathiri fits into this trend while bringing its own rural flavour.
Directed by debutant Raja Karuppusamy, Modha Rathiri doesn't feel like a first film. He presents the chaos and drama surrounding a rural wedding in a natural and consistently amusing manner, capturing its many shades through the women’s casual conversations and gossip, the men slipping away for a couple of drinks, and the fights that follow.
The film opens with an extended sequence depicting the confusion inside the groom’s green room, introducing several characters without making any of them feel unnecessary. One of the standout moments comes when the reluctant bride and groom meet face-to-face for the first time, just before tying the knot. Bharath Sankar’s music, Surendran’s cinematography, their expressions and the slow-motion treatment make the sequence particularly memorable. Another hilarious moment arrives when the heroine addresses the hero as “bro”. Bucks, who appears throughout the film holding a photo frame, is funny, and his combination with Abdool is a highlight.
Interestingly, Raja Karuppusamy’s name appears in the title card only around the interval, when the hero and heroine meet unexpectedly. Their subsequent conversation is among the film’s funniest stretches, while Karuppusamy, who also appears as the second lead, delivers some hilarious portions with his friends, who follow him like his conscience. Beyond the humour, these scenes effectively highlight how young couples often enter relationships without fully understanding the responsibilities, financial pressures and commitments that come with marriage.
Film: Modha Rathiri, Director: Raja Karuppusamy, Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, A Venkatesh, Bucks, Chetan, Abdool Lee, Rating: 4/5 stars
Modha Rathiri also touches upon several serious issues. The discussion around caste is handled with restraint, while a sequence involving women discussing education and the importance of financial independence after marriage is well enacted. The scene is intercut with milk boiling over and rising, symbolising the simmering issues within these women. The film makes a broader point about how women face suppression within families, regardless of age, and how women often have more at stake when it comes to love and marriage.
The screenplay also manages to tie up seemingly insignificant details. An old Communist character, for instance, is initially shown protesting against a carbon company from a small hut, making his presence seem unnecessary at first. Later, the same hut becomes a place where the heroine finds shelter while the hero searches for her. Such seemingly minor details add value to the narrative.
However, the second half loses some of the momentum established in the first. With several issues being introduced and discussed, the pace slows down, particularly during the portions dealing with caste and other social concerns. The local dialect, which is maintained well in the early portions, also gradually loses consistency. A recurring supernatural element involving a mysterious force ringing a bell is intriguing but could have been made clearer.
The leads Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar deliver convincing performances in both comic and serious sequences. While some of Anishma’s expressions are reminiscent of her earlier films, she gets considerably more scope to perform here and makes the most of it. The strong supporting cast, including A Venkatesh, Bucks, Chetan and Abdool Lee, contributes significantly to the film’s humour. Those appearing for even a scene or two also fit naturally into the world of Modha Rathiri.
Despite the minor flaws, Modha Rathiri succeeds as an engaging wedding comedy and a family entertainer that blends laughter with observations on marriage, relationships, and society. Almost every character gets a moment to contribute, making the film a lively laughter riot and an impressive debut for Raja Karuppusamy.