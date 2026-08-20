Modha Rathiri film review: Marriage, mayhem and plenty of laughter

The film opens with an extended sequence depicting the confusion inside the groom’s green room, introducing several characters without making any of them feel unnecessary. One of the standout moments comes when the reluctant bride and groom meet face-to-face for the first time, just before tying the knot. Bharath Sankar’s music, Surendran’s cinematography, their expressions and the slow-motion treatment make the sequence particularly memorable. Another hilarious moment arrives when the heroine addresses the hero as “bro”. Bucks, who appears throughout the film holding a photo frame, is funny, and his combination with Abdool is a highlight.

Interestingly, Raja Karuppusamy’s name appears in the title card only around the interval, when the hero and heroine meet unexpectedly. Their subsequent conversation is among the film’s funniest stretches, while Karuppusamy, who also appears as the second lead, delivers some hilarious portions with his friends, who follow him like his conscience. Beyond the humour, these scenes effectively highlight how young couples often enter relationships without fully understanding the responsibilities, financial pressures and commitments that come with marriage.