Mithun Manickam’s ‘Family Boy’ teaser out, film set for December 11 release

Mithun Manickam, who made his acting debut with Suriya-backed Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, plays the lead role in the film. The teaser follows the protagonist’s one-day journey in search of a missing object, hinting at a series of unexpected twists and intriguing incidents.

Produced by Mithun Manickam under the banner of Mechanic Pictures, the film is co-produced by Mohamed Gani Faizal and Dr K Arun Armugam of Millennials Movie Production LLP. Balloon Pictures will distribute the film across Tamil Nadu.