Mithun Manickam’s ‘Family Boy’ teaser out, film set for December 11 release

CHENNAI: The teaser of Family Boy, a family drama action thriller written and directed by Mithun Manickam, has been released. The film, based on a true incident that took place in 2020, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 11.
Mithun Manickam, who made his acting debut with Suriya-backed Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, plays the lead role in the film. The teaser follows the protagonist’s one-day journey in search of a missing object, hinting at a series of unexpected twists and intriguing incidents.
Produced by Mithun Manickam under the banner of Mechanic Pictures, the film is co-produced by Mohamed Gani Faizal and Dr K Arun Armugam of Millennials Movie Production LLP. Balloon Pictures will distribute the film across Tamil Nadu.
The cast includes M Sukumar, Saran Suthakaran, Anugraha S Nambiar, Nikhila Sankar, Anitha Sampath, Pasanga Sivakumar, Sivam, Arul Das and PL Thenappan, among others. Karthik K Kathiravan has handled cinematography, while Nirmal JP has composed the music. Jijendran is the editor, and CK Mujibur Rahman has taken care of art direction.
The teaser opens with a reference to the journey from Silappathikaram to Singara Chennai, setting the tone for a story centred on loss and the emotional struggles that follow. The makers promise a mix of family drama, action and suspense.