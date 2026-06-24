‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ character posters promise a high-voltage fight for the throne

Carrying the message, “Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain”, the posters revisit the power, legacy and rivalries that have defined the Mirzapur universe, instantly sparking excitement among fans.

Taking to their social media, the makers revealed Kaleen Bhaiya's (played by Pankaj Tripathi) first-Look character Poster and wrote, “Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser”.